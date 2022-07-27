PHOTOS: Person taken to hospital after bus crashes into tree in Dublin

The bus at the scene / PHOTO: DUBLI N FIRE BRIGADE
This was the scene when a double decker bus crashed into a tree in Dublin.
The incident happened on Northumberland Road between the city centre and Ballsbridge yesterday morning.
The vehicle ended up on the footpath being wedged between the tree and the railings of a house.
Firefighters and paramedics from Donnybrook attended the scene.
Dublin Fire Brigade said one person was treated and transported to hospital.
No passengers or other road users were injured.
