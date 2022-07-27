Search

27 Jul 2022

Kildare courts: Juveniles shake hands following assault case

IN CAMERA HEARING

The case was heard on Thursday, July 21. Pic: Naas courthouse

Reporter:

Court reporter

27 Jul 2022 8:33 PM

Two teenage boys involved in an assault case shook hands following a Naas District Court case.

Judge Michéle Finan ordered the defendant, who assaulted another teenage boy with the aid of his friends in Kildare, to shake the hand of the injured party.

It was heard that the injured party suffered no lasting injuries as a result of the assault.

After hearing the details of the case, Judge Finan said: "I want to draw a line under this."

She summoned the injured party to the stand and said: "I want to give this boy (referring to the defendant) a chance, but I want to know if that is OK with you."

The injured party replied that he was satisfied with this decision.

Following this, she made the defendant shake his hand, and ordered him to apologise to the injured party.

The injured party said he accepted the defendant's apology.

She also warned the defendant: "If you do it again, you will be in big trouble."

When the injured party's father thanked the judge, he broke down, admitting that the situation was hard.

Judge Finan told him: "I understand (that you are upset), but it will be alright. I am sorry that this all happened to you and your son."

News

