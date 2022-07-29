Missing Kildare woman is found safe and well

Andrea McCollum
A 49-year-old woman who was missing from her home in Nurney, Co Kildare, has been located safe and well.
The gardaí have thanked the media and the public for their assistance. No further media action is required.
They had appealed to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of Ms McCollum, who went missing on Wednesday, July 20.
