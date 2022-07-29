Kildare GAA: IFC Thursday's results

The final three games in Round 1 of The Auld Shebeen Pub Athy IFC were played this evening, Thursday July 28 and resulted in the following results:
Group B: Ellistown 1-5 Caragh 1-16;
Group C: Ballymore Eustace 2-12 Kilcullen 1-14;
Group D: Milltown 0-11 Nurney 3-9..
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.