Age friendly car spaces for Kildare County Council offices

Aras Chill Dara, Naas
Kildare County Council intends to provide age friendly car spaces at the Aras Chill Dara car park.
A design is being finalised for the spaces at the Naas offices and this emerged after two councillors - Ide Cussen and Bernard Caldwell - asked for a list of these parking bays in KCC parking areas.
According to a report there is none in the Kildare-Newbridge area, one in Athy, two each in Naas and Sallins, two in Clane and Kilcock, none in Maynooth, one in Celbridge and none in Leixlip.
However Cllr Chris Pender said there is one in the Newbridge-Kildare municipal area that was not included.
Cllr Peggy O’Dwyer said the age friendly space near the vaccination centre at Punchestown, Naas, “is being abused.”
