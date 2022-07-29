Serious overcrowding at Naas Hospital today

Naas Hospital
There is a significant amount of overcrowding today at Naas Hospital, where 30 patients are without a bed. It's the third most overcrowded facility in the eastern region where St Vincent's Hospital has 39 people on trolleys and St James's Hospital has 33 on trolleys.
At Portlaoise Hospital there are no patients on trolleys and at Tullamore Hospital the figure is five.
