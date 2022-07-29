Kildare man who made unwanted advances to neighbour is told to move house

A man who made advances to a female neighbour was told to live elsewhere.

The man, aged in his 40s, and whose address was given as Clane was prosecuted for harassment on a date unknown between September 1 last and January 14 last near that address.

Outlining the background to the case, Sgt Dave Hanrahan said on July 20 that the injured party complained that the man was looking in her window on a consistent basis.

The court also heard that she received a letter asking for a date.

“It went on for a couple of months,” added Sgt Hanrahan.

The court was further told that the injured party would make a victim impact statement but this was not done yet.

The sergeant also said the defendant has no previous convictions and the defendant is happy with the outcome.

Defending solicitor David Powderly said the case was about “unrequited and unreciprocated love or attention.”

He said the defendant had acknowledged this straight away and he stopped.

“He fell for the girl next door, she didn’t fall for him and it stopped,” said.

Read more Kildare news

There were no further complaints and the man has been in Ireland for some time and works.

Mr Powderly said he is willing to pay €1,000, not necessarily to the injured party if she doesn’t want it.

Judge Michele Finan said she would feel more happy if the defendant moves out to alternative accommodation.

“I’m not saying anything bad is going on, but she would be more comfortable (if the defendant moved),” said the judge, adding she would like to see a victim impact statement.

She also said the defendant needed to cut ties and move somewhere else.

She also said he should make a payment of €2,000 and he was remanded on continuing bail until December 6.

The judge indicated that if this is done the matter will be struck out.