Kildare referee to take charge of senior camogie final

Ray Kelly
Kildare's Ray Kelly has been appointed to take charge of the upcoming Camogie Senior Final when Cork and Kilkenny clash on Sunday week, August 7, at Croke Park and throws-in at 4.15.
It will be the experienced Robertstown man's fourth senior final who has taken charge of Ashbourne Cup Final 2022; All-Ireland Senior Club Championship Final 2021; Minor A All-Ireland Championship Final 2021; All-Ireland Senior Championship Final 2019; All-Ireland Senior Championship Final 2015; All-Ireland Intermediate Championship Final 2014; National League Division 1 Final 2018 and the National League Division 2 Final 2016.
Ray's umpires on the day will be Ray Kelly Snr, Paddy Nolan, Jordan Taaffe and Wayne Bagnall.
