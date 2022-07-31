PROPERTY WATCH: Fancy owning your own beachside apartment? Here's all the details

A beachside two-bed apartment is on the market for €165,000 in Tramore, Co. Waterford.
A beachside two-bed apartment is on the market for €165,000 in Tramore, Co. Waterford.
The property is located in the popular seaside town that possesses stunning beaches, restaurants, and cafés.
Check out what the apartment has to offer by using the next icon below or the arrows above to view the property images.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.