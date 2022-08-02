Kildare Death Notices for today: Tuesday, August 2

The death has occurred of George Conlon

Tankards Garden, Newbridge, Kildare



Peacefully, in the wonderful care of the staff of Craddock House nursing home. Husband of the late Ellie (Nellie). Sadly missed by his loving sons John and Anthony, daughter Elaine, grandchildren Shane, Daire, Cian, Hannah, Jonathan, Christina and Richard , daughters in law Maura and Ann, Elaine's partner Trevor, brothers and sisters in law, nephews and nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.



May George Rest In Peace

Reposing at his son Johns residence in Caragh on Tuesday from 3pm with rosary at 7pm. Removal on Wednesday morning to arrive at St. Conleth's Parish Church, Newbridge for Requiem Mass at 11am. Mass will be live streamed on https://newbridgeparish.ie/parish-church. Burial afterwards in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Newbridge.

The death has occurred of Desmond (Des) Dowling

Highfield Estate, Newbridge, Kildare



Son of the late Tommy. Des will be sadly missed by his loving mother May, son Adam, sisters Sharon and Theresa, brothers Alan, Bernard and Tony, brother-in-law, sisters in law, aunties, uncles, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Des rest in peace.

Reposing at his home on Wednesday from 4pm until 8pm with rosary at 7pm. Removal on Thursday morning to arrive at St. Conleth's Parish Church, Newbridge for Requiem Mass at 11am. Mass will be live streamed at the following link https://newbridgeparish.ie/parish-church. Burial afterwards in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Newbridge.

The death has occurred of Robert Guildea

Celbridge, Kildare / Blackrock, Dublin



Robert Guildea (Castletown, Celbridge, Co. Kildare and formerly of Blackrock, Co. Dublin) July 30th 2022, (peacefully), after a short illness, at Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown.

Beloved husband of the late Dolores and dear father of Garrett.

Sadly missed by his loving son, Garrett’s partner Clara, brothers Stephen and Alan, sister Mary and her partner Mark, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, extended family, relatives and friends. Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Cunningham’s Funeral Home, Ardclough Road, Celbridge (Eircode W23 AK13) on Thursday morning (4th August) from 10.00am followed by a Civil Funeral Service at 11am. The Funeral Service in the Funeral Home may be viewed online (live only) by following the link below; https://www.churchservices.tv/cunninghams

Robert’s Committal Service in Newlands Cross Crematorium may be view at 1.00pm on Thursday 4th August by clicking on the link below;

Dublin Cemeteries | Newlands Cross Web-Stream Service - Dublin Cemeteries Trust (dctrust.ie)

Messages of sympathy and condolences for the family may be left by selecting “Condolences” below or alternatively at www.cunninghamsfunerals.com.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to The Blanchardstown Hospital Society. https://bhsociety.ie/

House Strictly Private.

“The life given us by nature is short, but the memory of a life well spent life is eternal”

The death has occurred of Timmy Reilly

16 Carton Square, Maynooth, Kildare / Castlebar, Mayo



Timmy Reilly, 16 Carton Square, Maynooth, Co. Kildare and Baltracey Cross, Co. Kildare, London and formerly of Glenisland, Castlebar, 1st August, 2022, peacefully at Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown.

Predeceased by his parents, Thady and Mary-Ellen, and siblings Martie and Kathleen.

He is survived by his brothers Michael (Glenisland), Sean (Castlebar), Dermot (Castlebar), sister Anne Loftus (Ballina), Maura Egan (Brighton) nephews and nieces, cousins and friends.

Rest in Peace Timmy

Reposing at Coady's Funeral Home, Castlebar, Wednesday evening at 5.30pm with removal at 7pm to the Church of the Holy Rosary, Glenisland.

Funeral Mass on Thursday at 11am.

Timmy will be laid to rest afterwards in Glenisland Cemetery.

Please adhere to the current Covid-19 guidelines including social distancing, wearing of face masks and no hand shaking. The family would like to thank you for your cooperation and consideration at this difficult time.

Anyone wishing to offer their sympathies to the family can leave a message by clicking on the “Condolences” link below.

Enquiries to Thomas Moran & Sons, Castlebar 087 2364598 / 094 90 21231.

The death has occurred of Denis RYAN

Palmerstown, Dublin / Portlaoise, Laois / Kildare



RYAN, Denis (Donnacha) (Ryevale Nursing Home, Leixlip and formerly of Palmerstown, Dublin 20 and Portlaoise, Co. Laois) August 1st, 2022 (peacefully) in the loving care of the staff at Ryevale Nursing Home. Beloved husband of Sheila (neé Cleare) and dear father of Catherine, Elizabeth, Denis, Michael, Carmel, Patrick, Joseph, Stephen and Carol. Pre-deceased by his son-in-law Noel, granddaughter Debbie and great-grandson Aidan.

Sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, daughters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Cunningham’s Funeral Home, Chapel Hill, Lucan on Thursday evening (4th August) from 6pm to 8pm.

Removal to St. Philomena’s Church, Palmerstown on Friday morning arriving for Requiem Mass at 10am followed by cremation at Newlands Cross Crematorium.

Denis’ Funeral Mass may be viewed online (live only) by clicking this LINK followed by his committal service by clicking this LINK.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Irish Kidney Association.

Messages of sympathy and condolences for the family may be left by selecting “Condolences” below or alternatively at www.cunninghamsfunerals.com.

“May he rest in peace”