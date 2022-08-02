Search

02 Aug 2022

BREAKING: Kildare drivers among 1,500 speeding motorists who got fines and penalty points at weekend

GoSafe speed vans at the weekend / AN GARDA SIOCHANA

Reporter:

KildareNow reporter

02 Aug 2022 12:33 PM

GoSafe speed vans checked over 300,000 vehicles nationwide over three days on the bank holiday weekend.

Figures show that 1,500 drovers were fined for speeding and will receive penalty points. 

On Bank Holiday Monday, GoSafe monitored over 104,922 vehicles across the road network. 484 drivers were detected for speeding and will be issued with Fixed Charge Notices.

The highest speeds detected, per speed limit zone, were:
87km/h in 50km/h N6 Baile An Phoill Gaillimh Gaillimh
87km/h in 60km/h R264 Lifford Common, Lifford, Donegal
111km/h in 80km/h L3700 Cloongad Riverstown Sligo
167km/h in 100km/h N20 Ballymartin Blarney Cork
188km/h in 120km/h M8 Ballinglanna North Kilworth Cork

On Saturday, GoSafe monitored over 116,000 vehicles across the road network. 467 drivers were detected for speeding and will be issued with Fixed Charge Notices.

The highest speeds detected, per speed limit zone, were:
96km/h in 50km/h Ballinacurra Road, Limerick
108km/h in 60km/h R188 Doocassan, Drung, Cavan
163km/h in 80km/h R162 Leggagh, Castletown, Meath
124km/h in 100km/h N4 Culleen Beg, Mullingar, Westmeath
154km/h in 120km/h M7 Mooretown, Kildare

On Friday, GoSafe monitored over 121,000 vehicles across the road network. 585 Drivers were detected for speeding and will be issued with Fixed Charge Notices.

The highest speeds detected, per speed limit zone, were:
93 Km/h in 50 Km/h Arden Road, Tullamore Offaly
84 Km/h in 60 Km/h Finglas Road, Dublin 11, Dublin
110 Km/h in 80 Km/h R265 Cuttymanhill, St Johnston, Donegal
170 Km/h in 100 Km/h M50, Tymon North, Dublin 24
135 Km/h in 120 Km/h M7 Meelick, Portlaoise
135 Km/h in 120 Km/h M6 Kilcurley, Moate, Offaly

News

