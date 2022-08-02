BREAKING: Kildare drivers among 1,500 speeding motorists who got fines and penalty points at weekend

GoSafe speed vans at the weekend / AN GARDA SIOCHANA
GoSafe speed vans checked over 300,000 vehicles nationwide over three days on the bank holiday weekend.
Figures show that 1,500 drovers were fined for speeding and will receive penalty points.
On Bank Holiday Monday, GoSafe monitored over 104,922 vehicles across the road network. 484 drivers were detected for speeding and will be issued with Fixed Charge Notices.
The highest speeds detected, per speed limit zone, were:
87km/h in 50km/h N6 Baile An Phoill Gaillimh Gaillimh
87km/h in 60km/h R264 Lifford Common, Lifford, Donegal
111km/h in 80km/h L3700 Cloongad Riverstown Sligo
167km/h in 100km/h N20 Ballymartin Blarney Cork
188km/h in 120km/h M8 Ballinglanna North Kilworth Cork
On Saturday, GoSafe monitored over 116,000 vehicles across the road network. 467 drivers were detected for speeding and will be issued with Fixed Charge Notices.
The highest speeds detected, per speed limit zone, were:
96km/h in 50km/h Ballinacurra Road, Limerick
108km/h in 60km/h R188 Doocassan, Drung, Cavan
163km/h in 80km/h R162 Leggagh, Castletown, Meath
124km/h in 100km/h N4 Culleen Beg, Mullingar, Westmeath
154km/h in 120km/h M7 Mooretown, Kildare
On Friday, GoSafe monitored over 121,000 vehicles across the road network. 585 Drivers were detected for speeding and will be issued with Fixed Charge Notices.
The highest speeds detected, per speed limit zone, were:
93 Km/h in 50 Km/h Arden Road, Tullamore Offaly
84 Km/h in 60 Km/h Finglas Road, Dublin 11, Dublin
110 Km/h in 80 Km/h R265 Cuttymanhill, St Johnston, Donegal
170 Km/h in 100 Km/h M50, Tymon North, Dublin 24
135 Km/h in 120 Km/h M7 Meelick, Portlaoise
135 Km/h in 120 Km/h M6 Kilcurley, Moate, Offaly
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.