KILDARE JOBS: Kildare County Council hiring Drivers for nearly €700 per week

FILE PHOTO
Kildare County Council is hiring Drivers.
The present annual salary scale for this position increases to €670 per week.
The council said it is looking for suitably qualified candidates for a panel to fill permanent or temporary positions.
The closing date for applications is August 18 at 4pm.
Full details can be found at https://kildarecoco.ie/AllServices/Recruitment/
