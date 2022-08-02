Curragh racegoers on Saturday to get free burger and racecard with ticket

Summer Saturdays at the Curragh run on August 6, 13, 20 and 27
People who buy a €25 ticket to the Curragh Racecourse on Saturday will receive a free burger and a free racecard.
The August Summer Saturdays series runs every weekend this month - on August 7, 13, 21 and 27.
As well as the racing, attendees can enjoy BBQs, free kids entertainment and live music.
The €25 Bundle offer admission, race card, a BBQ burger voucher and a free €5 bet.
