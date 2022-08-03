Naas Hospital advises patients to only attend its Emergency Department for urgent cases

Naas Hospital has advised patients to only attend its Emergency Department for urgent matters as medics are very busy.

The hospital urged people to seek assistance from their local GP or pharmacist.

People with non-urgent conditions are experiencing delays in treatment, the facility added.

A statement said:

Naas General Hospital asks people to consider all care options for non-urgent care.

Naas General Hospital has been experiencing high level of attendances and admissions being cared for in the Hospital.

Where possible management at Naas General Hospital are asking patients with non-emergency conditions to seek assistance from other parts of the health service such as their local Pharmacist or GP.

Unfortunately patients who are presenting at the ED in Naas General Hospital with non-urgent conditions are experiencing lengthy waiting times to be seen.

Any patient who needs emergency hospital care will be seen and Naas General Hospital would urge such patients not to delay attending the ED. Do not delay in seeking medical attention if you suspect you are having a heart attack or stroke, please dial 999 or 112 in an emergency.

We would like to remind the public if you have to attend the ED in emergency situation please

· ensure you wear a mask,

· practice social distancing and

· ensure you tell the triage personnel if you have any signs/symptoms of Covid

Naas General Hospital apologises for any inconvenience caused and thanks the public for their understanding and consideration.