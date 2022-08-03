LATEST: Kildare service station wants to double the size of its shop

FILE PHOTO
Horan's service station in Castledermot wants to expand its shop.
A planning application has been submitted to Kildare County Council on the issue.
Being planned is the demolition of an existing metal-clad shed to the rear of the existing service station shop building.
A new single storey extension will accommodate an increase in the shop's net retail area from 125sqm to 271sqm.
The changes include a food preparation area of 50sqm, a seating area of 32sqm and a back of house/storage areas of 48sqm.
The existing shop building's roof space will accommodate a staff/administration area on the first floor.
New car spaces will also be included.
