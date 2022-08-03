Kildare Death Notices for today: Wednesday, August 3

The death has occurred of John BRENNAN

Pairc Mhuire, Newbridge, Kildare



BRENNAN John (Pairc Mhuire, Newbridge, Co Kildare) - 2nd August 2022 (peacefully) at Naas Hospital. Predeceased by his brother Kevin and niece Linda. Sadly missed by his brothers Christopher and Michael, nieces and nephews David, Barry, and Christopher, Caoimhe, Andy, Eoin and Niamh, grand nieces and grand nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.

May John Rest in Peace

Reposing at Anderson & Leahy funeral home Newbridge, from 4pm on Thursday with prayers at 7.30pm. Removal on Friday morning at 10.30am to arrive at St. Conleth’s Parish Church, Newbridge for 11am Mass. Funeral afterwards to St. Conleth’s Cemetery, Newbridge

The death has occurred of Ann (Nancy) Gill (née O' Connor)

Graiguepottle, Donadea, Kildare



Gill (nee O' Connor), Ann (Nancy), Graiguepottle, Donadea, Co. Kildare, July 31st 2022, peacefully, beloved wife of the late Mick, mother of the late Anne and grandmother of the late Ian, deeply regretted by her loving son John, daughter-in-law Sasha, grandchildren, brothers, sister, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Reilly's Funeral Home, Woods House, Clane on Wednesday from 5pm to 8pm. Removal on Thursday at 10.30am to arrive at St. Patrick and St. Brigid's Church, Clane for 11am funeral mass, followed by burial in Mainham Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Alzheimers Assoc. of Ireland via the following link : https://alzheimer.ie/get-involved/ways-to-give/give-once/

Ann's funeral mass can be viewed live on Thursday at 11am by clicking on the following link : https://www.claneparish.com/webcam/

The death has occurred of Cathy Kelly (née Curran)

Castlekealy, Caragh, Kildare



Kelly (nee Curran), Cathy, Castlekealy, Caragh, Co. Kildare, August 2nd 2022, peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family, deeply regretted by her loving husband Jack, daughters Karen, Grace and Lisa, sons-in-law Rodney, Mick and Terry, grandchildren Jade, Corey, Jamie, Fiadh and Zoe, brother, sister, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace.

Reposing ar Reilly's Funeral Home, Woods House, Clane on Thursday from 4pm to 8pm. Removal on Friday at 10.30am, from her residence in Castlekealy, Caragh to arrive at The Church of Our Lady & St. Joseph, Caragh for 11am funeral mass, followed by cremation in Newlands Cross Crematorium. Family flowers only please.

Donations, if desired, to Friends of St. Brigid's Hospice, The Curragh via the following link : https://friendsofstbrigidshospice.ie/ways-to-donate/

Cathy's funeral mass can be viewed live on Friday morning at 11am by clicking on the following link : https://caraghparish.net/webcam

The commital service in Newlands Cross Crematorium can be viewed live at 1pm by clicking the following link : https://www.dctrust.ie/location/newlands-cross/chapel-webstream.html

The death has occurred of Pamela (Pam) O'Byrne (née Fennell)

Greystones, Wicklow / Newbridge, Kildare / Portlaoise, Laois



Pamela (Pam) O’Byrne née Fennell of Newbridge, Co. Kildare and formerly of 6 Grattan Street, Portlaoise who passed away on Monday, 1st August 2022, peacefully at Greystones Nursing Home. Dearly loved wife and best friend of Richard for 59 years and much-loved mother of Antoinette, Richelle, Siobhan and the late Peter, mother-in-law of Andy, Barry and Kieron and adored granny of Molly, Bonnie, Harvey, Kitty, Grace and Kelsie. Sadly missed by her siblings Gay, Katherine, Joan and Dolores, sister in law, brother in law, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

May she rest in peace.

Pam will repose at the William Doyle Funeral Home, Kilcoole from 5pm until 6pm on Thursday. Funeral Mass on Friday morning at 10am in the Holy Rosary Church, Greystones followed by committal at the Garden Chapel at Mount Jerome Crematorium at 12.45pm.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed on https://gkpastoralarea.ie/online/

Messages of sympathy can be left in the condolences section below.

The death has occurred of Edward (Eddie) O'LOUGHLIN

Naas, Kildare / Kill, Kildare



O’Loughlin (Naas and formerly of Kill) – Aug 1, 2022, (peacefully), surrounded by his loving family, at Naas General Hospital, Edward (Eddie), beloved husband of the late Gemma and dear father of Joseph, Mark, Jennifer, Rosalyn, Eamon, Celine and Ian; Sadly missed by his loving sons, daughters, sisters Phil and Anne, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, seventeen grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at his residence on Wednesday from 4pm to 8pm with Prayers at 7.30pm. Removal on Thursday to the Church of Our Lady and St. David, Naas arriving for 10am Mass. Funeral immediately afterwards to St. Corban’s Cemetery. Enquiries to Murphy Brothers Funeral Directors, Church Lane, Naas Ph: 045 897397.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed by clicking on the following link: https://www.naasparish.ie/our-parish/naas-webcam/

“May He Rest In Peace”