Play your part: Kildare households urged to host Ukrainian families

Kildare people are being urged to host Ukrainian families.

Some 841 refugees from the war-ravaged country are due to arrive at Maynooth University during August where they will stay until early September.

The Helping Irish Hosts group is assisting with finding accommodation for the displaced Ukrainian families.

Co-founder Jill Robinson said: Helping Irish Hosts are appealing to local people - Kildare, Meath and surrounding areas

- to come forward to offer accommodation. if it’s something you’ve been thinking about.

An information evening is being held at The Glenroyal Hotel, Maynooth on Thursday, August 11 at 7pm.

Jill said: "We invite current hosts and anyone interested in hosting to join us for an evening of celebration and information on what it's like to host a Ukrainian family and how to go about it."

The evening will be hosted by RTE presenter Kathryn Thomas, who will be joined by local host families and representatives from Helping Irish Hosts, The Irish Refugee Council, Nasc, Doras and The Open Community.

Jill added: “Helping Irish Hosts arose in direct response to the Ukraine crisis, to empower and support individuals and communities in Ireland to host Ukrainians in their homes, safely and sustainably. We are here to help set hosts up with all the tools you need to host in your home. All are welcome to this event at The Glenroyal, if you are currently hosting please come along to share your experience.”

The Helping Irish Hosts roadshow is funded by The One Foundation and The Sunflower Foundation, in partnership with The Community Foundation and private donations.