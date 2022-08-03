Search

03 Aug 2022

The Mater Foundation is challenging people across Kildare 100 Miles in a Month challenge

The charity challenge is to rise funds to support patient care at the Mater Public Hospital

The Mater Foundation is challenging people across Kildare 100 Miles in a Month challenge

The Mater Foundation is challenging people across Kildare 100 Miles in a Month challenge

Reporter:

Daragh Nolan

03 Aug 2022 6:33 PM

In the past two years alone, over 500 people from County Kildare have raised €54,000 for the Mater Public Hospital which has made a huge difference to patients from all across Ireland. The Mater Foundation are once again calling on the wonderful people of Kildare to take on our 100 Miles in Month challenge this September.

Walk, jog, run, or even hike! – it’s completely up to you.

By signing up to take part, our 100 Milers will be invited to join a buzzing online community that will be on hand with fitness tips and tricks as well as lots of motivation to get them through the miles! And every mile tracked will be making an incredible difference to the Mater’s staff and patients.

Funds raised from the challenge will allow the Mater Foundation to provide life-saving equipment across the hospital, equipment like our new state of the art PETCT scanner.

This scanner, funded by our supporters, enables our staff to quickly diagnose and treat patients with cancer, heart disease and brain disorders.

Mary Moorhead, Chief Executive of the Mater Foundation, said of the event, "Our 100 Miles in a Month challenge this September is so important. The funds raised from the challenge will directly impact patients from all across Ireland as they will ensure that we always have the funds needed to upgrade and replace life-saving equipment as it is needed. It is only with the support of the Irish public, that we are continuously able to transform patient care, saving even more lives and make a long and lasting difference to all who come through the hospital doors.

"I am ever so grateful to the incredible people of County Kildare who have continued to support our work at the Mater Foundation, as well as to all of those who sign up to take on this tough physical challenge. On behalf of the Mater Foundation and the Mater Hospital we cannot begin to thank everyone enough for their support.”

For more information or to register for 100 Miles in a Month Challenge, go to:

https://www.materfoundation.ie/event/100-miles-in-a-month-september-2022/   

Or to donate, visit www.materfoundation.ie/donate

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media