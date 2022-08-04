Kildare Death Notices for today: Thursday, August 4

The death has occurred of Breda O'Donoghue

Ruan Beg Park, Kildare Town, Kildare / Bruree, Limerick



Peacefully, at St Vincent's Hospital, Dublin and formerly of Garryfine, Bruree. Beloved partner of Derek and dear sister of Patrick, Sheila, Peggy and William. Deeply regretted by her loving partner, brothers, sisters, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives and a large circle of friends.

May She Rest in Peace

Reposing at Hawe's Funeral Home, Charleville, P56YY15, on Friday evening from 6.30pm to 8pm with removal to St Munchin's Church, Rockhill. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 12 noon. Funeral afterwards to Colmanswell Cemetery. Those who wish may leave a personal message in the section below marked condolences.

The death has occurred of Sean Anderson

Nursery Road, Allenwood South, Allenwood, Kildare



Peacefully at Tallaght Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Marcella, sons PJ, Johnny and Gerry, daughter Sharon, grandchildren Patrice, Craig, Darragh, Shane, Emma, Aoibhe and PJ, daughters-in-law Rita, Michelle and Mary, son-in-law Dermot, brothers, sister, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Sean rest in peace

Reposing at his family home from 2pm on Friday with Rosary at 7 o'clock. Removal by Glennons Funeral Directors on Saturday morning to arrive at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Allenwood for requiem mass at 11 o'clock. Burial afterwards in Allen Cemetery.

Mass will be live-streamed on the Allen Parish Facebook page

https://www.facebook.com/Allen-Parish-Kildare-261327067276783

The death has occurred of John BRENNAN

Pairc Mhuire, Newbridge, Kildare



BRENNAN John (Pairc Mhuire, Newbridge, Co Kildare) - 2nd August 2022 (peacefully) at Naas Hospital. Predeceased by his brother Kevin and niece Linda. Sadly missed by his brothers Christopher and Michael, nieces and nephews David, Barry, and Christopher, Caoimhe, Andy, Eoin and Niamh, grandnieces and grandnephews, extended family, relatives and friends.

May John Rest in Peace

Reposing at Anderson & Leahy Funeral Home, Newbridge, from 4pm on Thursday with prayers at 7.30pm. Removal on Friday morning at 10.30am to arrive at St. Conleth’s Parish Church, Newbridge, for 11am Mass. Funeral afterwards to St. Conleth’s Cemetery, Newbridge.

The death has occurred of Harry GOFF

Athy, Kildare / Enniscorthy, Wexford



Formerly Templeshannon, Enniscorthy.

Peacefully at Marymount Care Centre.

Beloved father of Peter, Linda, Gráinne and the late Kevin and loving brother of Pat, Martin, Seán & the late Bridie & Ted. Lovingly remembered and sadly missed by all his children and their mother Marion, sisters-in-laws Edith and Mary, grandchildren Paul, Hannah, Amy, Mathieu, Sophie, Oscar, Theo and Cara, and great-granddaughter Sarina, sons-in-law Tony and Rob, daughter-in-law Sabrina, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

May he Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Crosbie’s Funeral Home on Thursday evening from 5pm until 7.30 pm. Funeral will arrive to St. Senan’s Parish Church, The Shannon, on Friday morning for Funeral Mass at 12 noon and for those unable to attend, may be viewed online here Harry's Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Cuan Mhuire or Doolin Coast Guard Unit.

Please leave your message of sympathy for Harry's family in the "condolences" section below.

The death has occurred of Michael Kennedy

Allenwood, Kildare



Peacefully in the wonderful care of the staff of St. Brigid's Hospice, The Curragh surrounded by his loving family and friends. Son of the late Christopher and Nancy and brother of the late Joe. Deeply regretted by his loving brothers Christy and Paddy, sisters Brigid, Margaret and Nan, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Michael rest in peace

Reposing at Glennons Funeral Home, Allenwood from 4pm on Thursday with Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Friday morning to arrive at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Allenwood for requiem mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Allen Cemetery.

Mass will be live-streamed on the Allen Parish Facebook page

https://www.facebook.com/Allen-Parish-Kildare-261327067276783