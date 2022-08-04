KILDARE: Naas Musical Society looking for new members at its Open Night

Naas Musical Society
Naas Musical Society is holding an Open Night in the Townhouse Hotel in Naas on August 18.
Everyone is invited to the event which takes place at 8pm.
New members are always welcome.
The Society said: "Come join us to find out what our plans aare for the year ahead and don't forget to bring a friend. "
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.