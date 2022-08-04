Roche's Barbershop in Kildare is celebrating its 20th birthday on Saturday

Roche’s Barbershop in Kildare town is celebrating its 20th anniversary on this Saturday, August 6 — and Roche’s Barbershop would like invite all their customers to drop in to have a drink or just to say hello to mark when they first opened their doors to customers on August 6, 2000.



Like many businesses, Roche’s Barbershop struggled at times during the Covid-19 lockdowns but was kept going by the fantastic loyalty of their customers.

Owner Ciaran Clarke said: “It’s brilliant to be able to celebrate being able to stay in business for this length of time especially after Covid-19. Because when lockdown hit, we thought: ‘is this going to be the end?’ as so many people were cutting their hair at home.”



The celebration will see the shop decorated in balloons and banners. Anybody who drops in will be treated to delicious canapés as well as prosecco or wine.

Attendees will also be in with a chance to win spot prizes on the day.

Ciaran said: “We’d be lost without our customers.

“So this celebration is a ‘thank you’ to them and their loyalty.

“It’s also to celebrate being able to stay in business for this length of time.

“We have a lot of customers who started coming as children to get their hair cut and now still come as adults bringing children of their own.

“Roche’s Barbershop caters for all age groups from first haircut through to senior haircuts.”