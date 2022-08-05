KARE seeking to open new site in Kildare, planning permission documents show

Pic: The headquarters of KARE on the Athgarvan Road in Newbridge
New planning permission documents show that the charity known as KARE is seeking consent for a new site in North Kildare.
KARE is seeking consent from Kildare County Council for the change of use from Credit Union to Day Services and the provision of a single storey prefabricated structure extension (proposed floor area = 55sqm) to the rear of existing single storey building (floor area of existing building = 68sqm), at the site of the former Croí Laighean Credit Union in Prosperous.
Permission for minor internal alterations and all associated site works is also being sought by the organisation.
The date received is listed as August 3, while the submission-by and due dates are listed as September 6 and September 27.
KARE was founded in 1967 and work in mid and south Kildare, east Offaly, west Wicklow and northeast Carlow.
The group work with people with intellectual disabilities and also promote inclusion and dignity for those with intellectual disabilities.
