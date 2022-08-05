Search

05 Aug 2022

Tributes to Hollywood star's dad who had links to Blessington

The late Jim Balfe

Reporter:

KildareNow reporter

05 Aug 2022 12:33 PM

Tributes have been paid to the father of actress Caitriona Balfe, who passed away earlier this week.

Caitriona Balfe as Claire Fraser in Outlander with co-star Sam Heughan

Jim Balfe, a retired Garda sergeant who was based in Co Monaghan for over 20 years, also had links to Blessington. 

Mr Balfe passed away in the Mater Hospital. 

 Former fashion model Caitriona shot to fame as Claire Fraser in the TV series Outlander and and recently starred in the critically acclaimed Belfast movie. 

Mr Balfe is predeceased by his father Walter, mother Kathy, and sisters Margie, Bridie, and Angela.

He will be sadly missed by his wife Anne, children Deirdre, Kevin, Anne-Marie, Caitriona, Francis, Lorraine and David, daughters-in-law Catherine & Cathy, sons-in-law Paul, Shaun and Tony, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, extended family and friends,' his death notice on RIP.ie said.

News

