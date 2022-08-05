Tributes to Hollywood star's dad who had links to Blessington

The late Jim Balfe
Tributes have been paid to the father of actress Caitriona Balfe, who passed away earlier this week.
Caitriona Balfe as Claire Fraser in Outlander with co-star Sam Heughan
Jim Balfe, a retired Garda sergeant who was based in Co Monaghan for over 20 years, also had links to Blessington.
Mr Balfe passed away in the Mater Hospital.
Former fashion model Caitriona shot to fame as Claire Fraser in the TV series Outlander and and recently starred in the critically acclaimed Belfast movie.
Mr Balfe is predeceased by his father Walter, mother Kathy, and sisters Margie, Bridie, and Angela.
He will be sadly missed by his wife Anne, children Deirdre, Kevin, Anne-Marie, Caitriona, Francis, Lorraine and David, daughters-in-law Catherine & Cathy, sons-in-law Paul, Shaun and Tony, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, extended family and friends,' his death notice on RIP.ie said.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.