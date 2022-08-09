Prizes revealed for Kildare auction in aid of cancer research and in memory of local GAA stalwart

The late Ulick Burke
Some of the big prizes have been revealed for a charity auction in Allenwood on Saturday, August 13 in memory of local man Ulick Burke.
The event, which is in aid of Cancer Research, takes place in Glennon's from 8pm onwards.
Ulick, who was a retired member of An Garda Síochána, passed away peacefully at Beaumont Hospital, Dublin in August 2019 surrounded by his family.
Ulick was a very active member of Allenwood GFC and was a former secretary and selector.
Some of the auction prizes already pledged include:
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.