St Laurence's steal a point late against Clogherinkoe in Kildare SFC

Joe Mallons Motor Senior Football Championship Group D, round two

Clogherinkoe 0-16

St Laurence's 0-16

Clogherinkoe will wonder for many a long day how they managed not to win this Round 2 SFC clash against St Laurence's at St Conleth's Park on Saturday afternoon.

Having taken the lead inside the opening minute through Cein McMonagle they proceeded to lead all through to the 66 minute when Padraig Fogarty, after being fouled out on the left wing firing into the Kilcullen end then converted the free to tie it all up at 0-16 apiece.

And to make the result even more amazing The Larries executed their comeback with 14 men, Conor Perse received a red card on 38 minutes after a bit of a skirmish, an incident which also saw Felix Lawler getting a black with Clogherinkoe's Jamie Boyle being handed a yellow.

The opening half was all about two players — Jack Robinson and Cein McMonagle — as they put on an exhibition of score taking getting no less than nine of their side's opening ten points between them.

McMonagle opened, then added a second and while Conor Perse replied, Jack Robinson (2) and Daniel Grehan added three with Perse again replying leaving it 0-5 to 0-2 after nine minutes.

Jason McHugh reduced the gap before Larries Michael O'Sullivan was given a black (harsh) as McMonagle extended the lead.

Kevin Eustace and Felix Lawler reduced the gap to two before Robinson added another point. The next four scores were shared equally before Cian McMonagle brought his side into double figures while Padraig Fogarty got his first point of the day with the last kick of the half, a free, to leave it Clogherinkoe 0-10 St Laurence's 0-8.

Jack Robinson (free) and Padraig Fogarty exchanged points before that skirmish broke out and when a red, a black and a yellow were dished out, Jack Robinson added a fee before hitting an absolute brilliant point to leave it 0-13 to 0-9 on 44.

Daniel Grahan got his second of the game, Jason McHugh replied and when Padraig Fogarty added a free the lead was back to three on 55 minutes.

Jack Robinson converted a free before Padraig O'Neill and Fogarty (free) got it back to two.

Again Robinson put three between them but two Padraig Fogarty frees on 64 and 65 minutes left one in it and then that last gasp effort from Fogarty tied it up in the 66 minute at 0-16 apiece.

Clogherinkoe full back, Elian Scanlon was shown a red after the game, probably for something he said to the match official.

Scorers: Clogherinkoe, Jack Robinson 0-10 (4 frees), Cein McMonagle 0-4 (1 free), Daniel Grehan 0-2.

St Laurence's, Padraig Fogarty 0-7 (5 frees), Conor Perse 0-2, Kevin Eustace 0-2, Jason McHugh 0-2, Felix Lawler 0-1 (free), Chris Fenner 0-1, Adam Steed 0-1.

CLOGHERINKOE: Keith Wilkinson; Michael Barea, Elian Scanlon, Joe Mulraney; Killian Galligan, Eoghan McMonagle, Dean Hanley; Mark Grehan, Daniel Grehan; Jamie Boyle, Aedan Boyle, Rory Phelan; Jack Robinson, Cein McMonagle, Mark Nolan. Subs: Caelum Flanagan for Eoghan McMonagle (35 minutes); Robbie Dunne for Rory Phelan (43 minutes); David Hill for Mark Grehan (43 minutes).

ST LAURENCE'S: Richard Redden; Michael O'Sullivan, Niall Clynch, Eoin Curley; Niall O'Connor, Kevin Eustace, Stephen Mann; Mark Glynn, Conor Perse; Chris Fenner, Jason McHugh, Adam Steed; Felix Lawler, Padraig Fogarty, Aaron Gorman. Subs: Jack Dargan for Aaron Gorman (45 minutes); Padraig O'Neill for Mark Glynn (45 minutes); Harry Swan for Eoin Curly (45 minutes); Ian Fleming for Niall O'Connor (64 minutes).

REFEREE: Killian Jones.