Checkpoints across Kildare for anti-burglary operation

Gardaí at the scene of the Checkpoint
As part of a day of Action under Operation Thor a number of Multi Agency Checkpoints took place in the Leixlip District.
The checkpoints were operated by local uniformed gardaí as well as armed District Detective Unit officers.
Also taking part were Divisional Roads Policing Units, Customs and Revenue officials.
Gardaí said a number of road traffic offences were detected.
