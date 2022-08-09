Clane stun Celbridge and put Kildare SFC contenders on notice

Joe Mallons Motor Senior Football Championship Group B, round two

Clane 3-13

Celbridge 1-9

Clane put down a firm marker as they recorded a hugely impressive victory over a very disappointing Celbridge side in Group B of the SFC at St Conleth's Park, on Saturday.

Tom Cribbin's side destroyed Celbridge with a superb display of pace, power and work-rate, in front for practically every ball, strong at the back, more than decent in the middle and when you add in an impressive forward division, the win will certainly make more than a few sides sit up and take notice.

A Liam O'Flynn converted free had Celbridge in the lead but Adam Fanning hit back with an excellent effort on five but then the boys in white showed their intent when Shane O'Sullivan cut in from the left, made a bit of room, before firing to the net.

A brilliant save from Cian Burke denied Paddy Brophy while a second attempt at goal saw U20 star, Harry O'Neill make a brilliant block. Brian McLoughlin made it 1-2 to 0-1 before Aaron Browne found Fergal Conway whose effort was pushed over by Cian Burke.

Paddy Brophy reduced the lead on nine minutes but that was to be Celbridge last score of the half as Clane took over with Jake Burke found Shane McCormack and the wing back dummied beautifully before fining to the net to make it 2-2 to 0-3.

Burke added a point of his while Celbridge continued to be very wasteful with poor shot selection and a lack of accuracy.

Celbridge lost Mick Konstantin to injury, Hugh McGrillen coming in but Fergal Conway then picked up a black card which certainly did not help Celbridge cause.

The boys in white added five more points before the break and at least two of them could have been goals, with the player purposefully deciding to take the score to leave the half-time score board reading Clane 2-8 Celbridge 0-3.

A couple of minutes from the resumption and it was all but done and dusted a lovely over-the-top hand pass from Brian McLoughlin put Sam McCormack in and he coolly rolled the ball to the net — 3-8 to 0-3.

The points from Celbridge best player, Paddy Brophy and a goal on 43 after a Kevin Flynn attempted point was palmed down by Cian Burke but only to Liam O'Flynn who goaled and when Brophy added a beauty the lead was back to four.

Clane hit back with a point from Cathal O'Brien and Brian McLoughlin and while Paddy Brophy added two more frees it was Clane who finished the stronger with points from Sean Callan (2) and a McLoughlin free; indeed Callan's initial came after a brilliant save by Shane McNamara.

Final score Clane 3-13 Celbridge 1-9, a very impressive display from Tom Cribbin's side, for Celbridge, a big, big set-back on this display.

Scorers: Clane, Shane O'Sullivan 1-3 (one mark), Shane McCormack 1-0, Sam McCormack 1-0, Brian McLoughlin 0-4 (2 frees), Jake Burke 0-2, Sean Callan 0-2, Adam Fanning 0-1, Cathal O'Brien 0-1.



Celbridge, Paddy Brophy 0-7 (4 frees), Liam O'Flynn 1-1 (free), Fergal Conway 0-1.

CLANE: Cian Burke; Harry O'Neill, Robbie Philips, Jake Burke; Shane McCormack, Chris Byrne, Tadgh Montgomery; Sean Christanseen, Cian Shanahan; Danny Egan, Sam McCormack, Cormac Vizzard; Adam Fanning, Brian McLoughlin, Shane O'Sullivan.

Subs: Huge Prendergast for Jake Burke (46 minutes); Cathal O'Brien for Sean Christenseen (47 minutes); Sean Callan for Cormac Vizzard (51 minutes); Oisin Tighe for Shane O'Sullivan (54 minutes).

CELBRIDGE: Shane McNamara; Niall Donnelly, Dean O'Donoghue, Tony Archbold; Cian Powell, Mick Konstantin, Kevin Flynn; Mick O'Grady, Fergal Conway; John Costello, Paddy Brophy, Liam O'Flynn; Niall O'Regan, Kevin O'Callaghan, Aaron Browne.Subs: Hugh McGrillen for Mick Konstantin (20 minutes): Conor Plunkett for John Costello (half-time); Davy Hughes for Niall O'Regan (38 minutes); Davy Hughes for Niall O'Regan (37 minutes); Darragh Murphy for Aaron Browne (54 minutes).

REFEREE: Kieran Harris.