Search

09 Aug 2022

Kildare senator says Special Olympics money will promote inclusivity

Kildare senator says Special Olympics money will promote inclusivity

Senator Fiona O'Loughlin

Reporter:

Paul O'Meara

09 Aug 2022 6:33 PM

Email:

editor@kildarepost.com

Kildare senator Fiona O’Loughlin has said that the allocation of €1.45 million for Special Olympics will be key in driving inclusivity in sport. 

Senator O’Loughlin, a member of the Oireachtas disability matters committee said, “I have always been a strong voice for those living with disabilities and their families. When it comes to sport, we need to do what we can to be as inclusive as possible. Everyone has a right to enjoy the sport of their choosing.”

She added: “National funding for Special Olympics has increased by a quarter of a million over the last 4 years, and we need to see it put to good use. Special Olympics gives people, who in many cases would be left out of our sporting communities access to 15 different sports in an inclusive and supportive environment. Currently almost 8,000 athletes from across the island of Ireland participate. 

"Sport can be a key aspect in the development of young people. Not only does it support their physical health and development, but also can increase confidence everyone deserves to experience the joy of sport and many people make life-long friendships along the way.” 

Read more Kildare news

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media