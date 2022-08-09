PLANNING BRIEF: Veterinary clinic chain aims to set up new branch in Kildare

A veterinary clinic chain is planning to set up a new branch in Kildare.

Linnaeus Veterinary Ireland Limited already have a branch in Maynooth, but the group are now seeking consent from Kildare County Council (KCC) for the change of use of Unit A10 at the Celbridge M4 Business Park to a veterinary clinic for domestic pets.

The company is also seeking permission from KCC for associated internal layout alterations and the addition of windows to the NE elevation of Building A.

The floor area is listed as 427 square metres.

According to the documents lodged with KCC, the date received is listed as August 5, while the submission-by and due dates are listed as September 8 and September 29.

Founded in 2014, Linnaeus has over 180 branches across the UK and Ireland, with a total of over 1,032 vets and 1,490 nursing staff.

It offers specialist referral services, as well as primary care, across its practices.

In addition to its Maynooth branch, Linnaeus also has branches in Firhouse, Blackrock, Primrose Hill and Lucan, all in County Dublin.