KILDARE: Misuse of water hydrant near Newbridge is reported to gardaí

Water gushing out of the hydrant near the R445 (Photo: Cllr Fiona McLoughlin Healy/Facebook
Irish Water said the tampering of a water hydrant on the Naas to Newbridge road has been reported to gardai.
The utility company warned that any unauthorised use of a hydrant will threaten the quality of water to nearby homes and businesses.
Irish Water was responding concerns raised by Cllr Fiona McLoughlin Healy who was contacted about low water pressure in the Borahard are of Newbridge.
A statement by Irish Water said:
"Irish Water is investigating misuse of water at a hydrant in the Newbridge area which is impacting the water supply to a number of estates.
"Gardai have been notified and Kildare County Council, on behalf of Irish Water, are working to reconfigure the network and redirect water supplies to these estates from alternative mains to minimise the impact on the local community.
"Unauthorised use of Fire Hydrants threaten the quality of water delivered to homes and business, and can lower pressure in the water lines required for fire protection."
Dangers of tampering with fire hydrants:
Irish Water and Kildare County Council appealed o everyone not to tamper or open fire hydrants without permission and called on members of the public to report details of any such incidents immediately to the Gardai or to Kildare County Council.
