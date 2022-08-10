Search

10 Aug 2022

KILDARE: Misuse of water hydrant near Newbridge is reported to gardaí

KILDARE: Misuse of water hydrant near Newbridge is reported to gardaí

Water gushing out of the hydrant near the R445 (Photo: Cllr Fiona McLoughlin Healy/Facebook

Reporter:

KildareNow reporter

10 Aug 2022 3:33 PM

Irish Water said the tampering of a water hydrant on the Naas to Newbridge road has been reported to gardai.

The utility company warned that any unauthorised use of a hydrant will threaten the quality of water to nearby homes and businesses. 

Irish Water was responding concerns raised by Cllr Fiona McLoughlin Healy who was contacted about low water pressure in the Borahard are of Newbridge. 

A statement by Irish Water said: 


"Irish Water is investigating misuse of water at a hydrant in the Newbridge area which is impacting the water supply to a number of estates.

"Gardai have been notified and Kildare County Council, on behalf of Irish Water, are working to reconfigure the network and redirect water supplies to these estates from alternative mains to minimise the impact on the local community.

"Unauthorised use of Fire Hydrants threaten the quality of water delivered to homes and business, and can lower pressure in the water lines required for fire protection."

Dangers of tampering with fire hydrants:

  • If a fire were to occur there could be insufficient water to fight the fire
  • The loss of water through hydrants limits the water available to supply homes within the estates
  • The loss of water also reduces the water pressure in homes
  • It could lead to the flooding of homes and damage to property
  • It can also lead to serious damage to the pipes and the hydrants themselves.

Irish Water and Kildare County Council appealed o everyone not to tamper or open fire hydrants without permission and called on members of the public to report details of any such incidents immediately to the Gardai or to Kildare County Council.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media