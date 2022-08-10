KILDARE: Worrying overcrowding problems at Naas Hospital again today

Naas General Hospital
Naas Hospital is the second most overcrowded hospital in the eastern region, which includes the major Dublin facilities, for the second day running.
There are 25 people on trolleys having been admitted through the accident and emergency.
At St Vincent's Hospital in Dublin there are 32 patients on trolleys. The overcrowding figure for Tallaght Hospital today is 24.
There are six people on trolleys at Portlaoise Hospital and two at Tullamore Hospital.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.