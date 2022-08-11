KILDARE: Plans for 92-bed community nursing unit in Athy

St Vincent's Hospital in Athy (FILE PHOTO)
A planning application has been submitted to Kildare County Council by Health Service Executive for a 92-bed community nursing unit in Athy.
The proposed development is planned for the site of St Vincent's Hospital on Woodstock Street.
The total construction value of the project is over €20m, according to Construction Information Services database.
A total of five prefab single storey wings will be demolished.
Being planned is the phased construction of a new two storey 92 bed community nursing unit.
Included are two single-storey dementia wards.
A two-storey 48 bed unit will be built in the first phase of planned construction.
Phase two of the construction will involve 44 bedroom units and associated courtyards.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.