Opportunities for producers at Naas Wild Food Festival and the Taste of Kildare festival

Kildare County Council’s Local Enterprise Office (LEO) are offering food and drink producers the opportunity to exhibit their products at both the Naas Wild Food Festival and the Taste of Kildare festival.

Both are taking place in the county in September. Following receipt of funding from the Department of Agriculture’s Rural Innovation Development Fund and directly from Kildare LEO, they are offering members of the LEO food producers Network Flavours of Kildare Food to take a stand at each of the festivals at a subsidised rate.

Kildare County Council's Local Enterprise office will host an exhibition area at the Naas Food Festival which will take place on September 9 – 11 and will showcase a diverse range of products from commercial, community and individual stalls. The festival will also host a number of food demonstrations and includes live entertainment.

As a title sponsor of the 2022 Taste of Kildare festival, Kildare County Council’s Local Enterprise Office said it is keenly focused on helping as many small and medium sized food and drink producers as possible gain local and national exposure. Taste of Kildare, which takes place at the Curragh Racecourse on the 24-25 September is an excellent opportunity for members of the Flavours of Kildare Network to display their high-quality produce at the dedicated exhibition space.

Jacqui McNabb, Head of Enterprise, LEO, Kildare County Council said; “We are delighted to support these two strategically important festivals for the food and drink industry in Kildare. We want to ensure that we are creating as much awareness as possible of the excellent offering from our food and drink businesses in our county. I would encourage producers within our county to become members of our Flavours of Kildare network and avail of the opportunity to exhibit to a new audience at these exciting festivals”

For further information call the Kildare Local Enterprise Office on 045 980838.