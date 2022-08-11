Kildare finalists in Blas na hÉireann, The Irish Food Awards, 2022

The finalists for Blas na hÉireann, The Irish Food Awards, 2022 have been announced and the countdown is now on for the big return of the awards weekend to the pretty seaside town of Dingle. The three-day event will take place from Thursday September 29th to Saturday 1st October with new and exciting additions for visitors and finalists to enjoy.

The team at Blas na hÉireann have been hard at work to make sure an in-person event can go ahead, which will be the first time in two years that the great and good of the Irish food and drink industry can gather and enjoy the very best of Irish, and it promises to be bigger and better than ever before.

Now in its 15th year, Blas na hÉireann saw a huge increase in entries across all categories along with many new producers entering the awards for the first time this year. During the judging, which took place over June and July, almost 3000 entries were judged, the highest on record.



The finalists shortlisted from Co. Kildare across a range of different categories are Beara Bitters, Coghlans Bakery Products Ltd, Couverture Desserts Ltd, Eastcoast Seafood, KPG Catering Ltd, O'Brien Fine Foods and Rye River Brewing Company.

Speaking as the finalists were announced, Blas na hÉireann Chairperson, Artie Clifford said, “I can’t tell you how thrilled we are to welcome everyone back to Dingle this year. We are in awe of the resilience of the people in our industry, and to see so many new producers and products come through again this year just makes the excitement for Blas 2022 even more palpable.”

“We have big plans for the return of Blas to Dingle and to our new location in the heart of the town. Whether you’re a food lover in search of new tastes, a buyer looking for a trailblazing new product or a writer looking for a great story – Blas 2022 has it all, we’re ready to see our plans come to reality very soon and to be able to celebrate our amazing finalists and uncover the best of Irish food and drink for 2022.”

This year’s Blas na hÉireann awards in Dingle will see several new additions including the Eat Ireland in a Day tent and the Blas Village where the 2022 finalists will get the opportunity to showcase their products, engage with customers and meet key industry buyers.

With almost 3000 products entered in this year’s Blas na hÉireann, making it as a finalist is a huge achievement and one to be very proud of. The competition ramps up year on year, meaning those producers who are short listed as finalists really are the crème de la crème of Irish food and drink.

For finalist producers it is not just their exceptional food & drink which will be celebrated in Dingle but the people themselves, the passionate producers who make the very best of Irish will be recognised and rewarded making this autumn’s Blas na hÉireann a food event not to be missed!