MISSING PERSON: Gardaí appealing to the public for assistance in tracing whereabouts of 13-year-old boy

Gardaí are appealing to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 13-year-old Jimmy (James) Reynolds who is missing from Cappoquin, County Waterford since Tuesday, August 9, 2022.
Jimmy is described as being approximately 6 foot in height with a stocky build, short dark hair and brown eyes.
When last seen he was wearing a Boss t-shirt and navy shorts.
Anyone with information on Jimmy’s whereabouts are asked to contact Dungarvan Garda Station on 058-48600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.
