Kildare Horse Racing News: Ben Coen and Johnny Murtagh on the mark at the Curragh

Johnny Murtagh and Ben Coen were narrow winners at the Curragh on Saturday where Wave Machine took the six-furlong maiden. The 5/2 favourite, owned by the Nick Bradley Racing Club, led at the furlong pole and battled well to see off the Aidan O'Brien-trained Cairo by a head.

Dick Brabazon and Gary Carroll landed the handicap over the same distance with 7/4 favourite Gordon Bennett. In the colours of the Out All Night Syndicate, the four-year-old ran out a clearcut three and a half-length winner over the Willie Browne-trained One Sweet Day.

Charles O'Brien took the finale with 15/8 favourite Big Gossey. Ridden by Danny Sheehy for the Allegro Syndicate, the five-year-old led over a furlong from the finish to score by two lengths from the Sarah Lynam-trained Screen Siren.

Even money favourite Esperti landed the two-mile three-furlong maiden hurdle at Kilbeggan on Saturday evening for Peter Fahey and Kevin Sexton. Leading just before the final hurdle, the five-year-old raced clear on the flat to win by three lengths from the Charles Byrnes-trained Killoughteen.

Charles Byrnes has had a number of horses placed of late and he got among the winners as the Mark Walsh-trained Pairc Na Ngeal won the Kieran Kelly Memorial Handicap Chase. A strong 9/4 favourite, the JP McManus-owned eight-year-old scored by a length and a quarter from the Iggy Madden-trained Back The West.

Ken Condon gave jockeys’ championship leader Billy Lee the second leg of a double at Tipperary on Friday evening where Spring Feeling landed the fillies’ maiden over the extended seven furlongs.

The 2/1 joint-favourite skipped a few lengths clear early inside the final furlong and held on to win by half a length from the Ger Lyons-trained Smile Of Love.

Lee had beaten the Condon-trained Moss Tucker to the line when winning the preceding five-furlong conditions’ race on the Paddy Twomey-trained even money favourite Erosandpsyche.

First off the mark at Wexford on Friday evening was the Brendan Duke-trained Bold Approach which scored a narrow success in the two-mile maiden hurdle. In the colours of owner Jackie Bolger, the Gearoid Brouder-ridden 9/2 chance made much of the running and battled well to hold off the Willie Mullins-trained High city Roller by a shorthead.

Denis Cullen and amateur rider Tom Harney landed the concluding mares’ bumper with 7/2 chance Lodilomoco. Owned by Lorcan Higgins, the four-year-old raced clear from the furlong pole to beat the Paul O’Flynn-trained Russellsbelle by two and a quarter lengths.

Market leaders dominated in the opening mares’ maiden hurdle at Sligo on Thursday evening where the Padraig Roche-trained Via Rosa landed a comfortable success.

It was a little different in the two and a half-mile maiden hurdle where the Luke Dempsey-ridden Magheralin Mick completed a double for trainer Gavin Cromwell.

The 18/5 chance raced away from the final flight to beat 125/1 outsider Karayaz by an easy six lengths with 40/1 chance Beavis home in third place. Cromwell had earlier scored with 5/1 chance Just Jacob, ridden by Sean Flanagan, in the first of the handicap hurdles.

James Nash supplied Mikey Sheehy with the first of back-to-back winners at Sligo on Wednesday as Your Honour landed the 10-furlong handicap. Owned and bred by Albert Conneally, the 4/1 shot battled well when briefly headed at the furlong pole to score by half a length from the Kevin Prendergast trained Butterfly Garden.

Sheehy also won the fillies’ handicap over the same distance on the Joseph O'Brien-trained Corky.

Odds-on favourite Queen Of Ours made all the running to win the auction series maiden by a length and three-parts for Willie McCreery and Billy Lee.

A 60th winner of the season for the country’s leading jockey, the 8/11 shot comfortably held the late run of Noel Meade’s She’s Local to score for owner Renzo Forni.

Eddie and Patrick Harty won the near six-furlong handicap with the four-year-old Gegenpressing. The 4/1 favourite led well inside the final furlong under Chris Hayes to win by three-parts of a length from the Donal Kinsella-trained Ducky Mallon. The Truant, trained by Peter Fahey, ran out a three-length winner of the concluding 12-furlong handicap. Sam Ewing had the 10/1 chance at the head of affairs before the straight and he easily held the John Murphy-trained Barometer to the line.

Curragh trainer Aidan Howard and Mark Walsh won the two-mile five-furlong handicap chase at Roscommon on Tuesday with the JP McManus-owned Follow The Crowd. The 7/2 favourite was far from fluent over the final fences but he was well on top on the run in to score by three and three-parts of a length from the Thomas Coyle-trained Krujers Girl.

Ross O'Sullivan was a winner again as Battle Away landed the mares’ handicap hurdle in great style at Cork on Bank Holiday Monday.

Gary Carroll added to two winners at the Galway festival when partnering the James McAuley-trained Sister Rosetta to a narrow success in the near six-furlong fillies’ handicap at Naas on Bank Holiday Monday.

Johnny Levins’ fine run of form continued as he saddled the Saffron Star Syndicate owned Showmolina to win the apprentice handicap.