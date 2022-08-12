'Simply not good enough': Lack of toilet facilities at Newbridge Train Station criticised by Kildare Senator

The lack of toilet facilities at Newbridge Train Station has been criticised by a Senator based in Kildare.

Newbridge native Senator Fiona O' Loughlin has said that the lack of toilet facilities at Newbridge train station is 'simply not good enough' and has written to Irish Rail about the issue.

The announcement follows after Senator O' Loughlin previously welcomed government funding directed towards Horse Sport Ireland and the Special Olympics earlier this week.

The Fianna Fáil politician said: "The fact that toilets at Newbridge train station have still not reopened is just unacceptable at this point.

Senator Fiona O' Loughlin, Fianna Fáil

"People have been calling for this for years and still they remain closed, its simply not good enough."

She continued: "Commuters and travellers can expect at the very least for the basics, such a functioning bathroom; it is a huge issue for everyone, but especially for parents with young children."

Senator O' Loughlin concluded her statement by saying that she has written to Irish Rail and has called on them to once again re-open the bathrooms to the public.

RESPONSE

A representative for Irish Rail responded to Senator O' Loughlin's statement, telling the Leader: "The toilets and waiting rooms at Newbridge station were the focus of extensive and ongoing repair a number of years ago, due to the repeated incidents of vandalism.

"We took the decision to close the facility permanently as a result, and have no plans to reopen the toilets.

"However, staff at the station have been fully briefed to assist customers with access if they require emergency use. All trains which serve the station have toilets on board."

The representative added: 'Typically at our commuter stations in general, toilet facilities are not provided.'