12 Aug 2022

Driving on the Kildare N7 with no lights and for dogs in the boot

Naas Courthouse

Reporter:

Kildare Now Reporter

12 Aug 2022 2:33 PM

editor@kildarepost.com

A man who was found driving with no lights on and with four dogs in the boot appeared at Naas District Court.

Patrick Casey, 25, whose address was given as 10 St Aidan’s Park, Brookfield, Tallaght, was before the court on July 20 for dangerous driving on the N7 at Greenhills, near Kill, on November 29, 2020.

Garda Alwyn Howard said he was made aware of a car being driven without lights  coming from the Kildare direction towards Dublin.

He said the gardaí went to junction 8 at 4.40pm when they saw a car with no headlights ang no backlights.

The road was wet and the car was being driven “up to the bumper “ of the car ahead and then accelerating forward to the next vehicle.

He said the gardaí were driving at 120 km/h, the speed limit was 100 km/h and the car “was accelerating away from us so it was doing more than 120 km/h”

He said the windows were fogged up apart from part of the windscreen.

There were three other males in the vehicle and four dogs in the boot.

Gda Howard said they were told that the men were walking the dogs and the vehicle was insured.

He said the defendant said he forgot to turn on the lights. The lights were in working order.

Barrister Aisling Murphy said the vehicle is equipped with a sensor which activates the lights  in darkness.

The defendant told the court that dimmed lights were on at all times and the car lights come on automatically.

He also said the back windows were partially open.

He said he was in the fast lane but was not speeding adding “I don’t drive like that.”

He also said he had been walking the dogs in Sallins.

He said he was not driving close to any cars and was going at under 100 km/h.

The court heard the defendant had 17 previous convictions and 10 are related to road traffic.

The court heard he is currently serving a term.

Judge Michele Finan said she preferred the evidence of the prosecution.

She disqualified the defendant for two years and imposed a €500 fine.

