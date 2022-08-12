Search

12 Aug 2022

Four month old baby's mum 'may be taking drugs', Kildare court told

Four month old baby's mum 'may be taking drugs', Kildare court told

Naas Courthouse

Reporter:

Kildare Now Reporter

12 Aug 2022 4:33 PM

Email:

editor@kildarepost.com

The mother of a four months old infant may be taking drugs, a judge was told in court.

The child was the subject of an interim care order application which was made at Naas District Court on August 11.

It was made by Tusla, the Child and Family Agency.

The court was told that the mother has left the family home but has been in contact with a direct relative.

The court heard that since the woman left home she has not returned and a social worker has had one conversation with her.

The child is being cared for by family members and Tusla does not know where the woman is.

Read more Kildare news

A Tusla representative said the women may have no fixed abode or could be with a friend but it seems that the woman maintains contact with one family member only.

“She may be taking drugs and we are concerned she could go to the house and seek the child. The child is safe and doing extremely well and there is no plan to remove the child,” the representative said.

Judge Miriam Walsh adjourned the matter to August 18.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media