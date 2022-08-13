Newbridge Kildare Lions Club raising funds for displaced citizens from Ukraine

Search

13 Aug 2022

Reporter:

Senan Hogan

13 Aug 2022 6:33 AM

Newbridge Kildare Lions Club has organised an appeal for citizens displaced from war-torn Ukraine.

The local organisation said that the Lions Clubs are providing humanitarian support on the ground in countries bordering Ukraine.

Assistance being provided includes water, food, hygiene items and clothing and hygiene items.

In order to help these efforts, Newbridge Kildare Lions Club has set up an iDonate fundraising page: www.idonate.ie /NKLionsClubUkraine.

Donations can also be transferred to the club’s bank account IBAN: IE23BOFI90126322851578. BIC: BOFIIE2D.

Newbridge Kildare Lions Club was founded in 1976 and has been serving the community for the past 46 years.

A spokesperson added: “We operate completely with volunteers, therefore every cent that is donated to us goes directly to the people in need.”

Annual subscription fees pay for the running of the organisation.

