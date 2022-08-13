Search

13 Aug 2022

KILDARE PROPERTY WATCH: Attractive three-bedroom home in Athy for €195,000

18 Moneen View: Move-in family home would suit first time buyers or downsizers

Stunning interior

13 Aug 2022 10:33 AM

A well-presented family home in Athy is on the market with an asking price of €195,000.

Number 18 Moneen view is a lovely three-bedroom semi-detached home, which is in excellent, move-in condition.

The property is located to the rear of the estate and has the benefit of not being overlooked to the rear. The home is within walking distance of the town centre, sports centre and less than five minutes walk from the train station.

The house, which was built in 2004, is in excellent condition throughout, according to selling agent Jordan Auctioneers.

It contains circa 86.98sq m (c.936sq ft) of accommodation. There are steel gates securing the driveway (which could be electrified) with off street parking to the front.

Accommodation in the property includes an entrance hall, a kitchen/dining room, a sitting room, three bedrooms (one with a jacuzzi corner bath) and a shower room.

Outside, there is a barna shed, concrete area, garden in grass with the added benefit of a covered in timber decking area to the rear of the property. The home has gas-fired central heating, double glazed windows and alarm. According to Jordans, the property is ideal for first time buyers or those downsizing with no further outlay required.

Jordan Auctioneers are quoting offers in excess of €195,000 and further information is available from Stephen Talbot on 045 433550.

