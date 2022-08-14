Kildare Animals in Need: Control your dogs at Naas’ swan lake

The swans and cygnets living around the Lakelands area in Naas are hugely popular with walkers and families with young children. They are well known for stopping the traffic as they cross the road between the two lakes.

Recently a male swan received an injury to its beak. It may have been caused by a dog.

The swan was taken into the care of Kildare Wildlife Rescue and made a great recovery. He was returned to his family after a few days and there is a lovely video on their Facebook page of the welcome he received by the female swan and the young cygnets.

Please remember to keep your dog on a lead when walking close to the swans around the lakeside in Naas.

Kitty Cottage is busy

The open days at the Kwwspca Kitty Cottage have been busy this Summer with lots of lovely kittens being adopted.

We have plenty more so if you have been thinking about adopting one, this is a great opportunity.

Our cat team at the shelter will provide their expert advice on everything you need to know about raising a kitten.

The Kitty Cottage is open from 12pm to 3 pm next Saturday, August 13.

You will need to make an appointment in advance by texting 089 4588162. Proof of identity will also be needed for your visit.

There is an adoption fee of €100 and each kitten will have been vaccinated, microchipped, treated for worms and fleas. This fee also covers the cost of the neutering/spaying of the kitten when it is old enough. The Eircode address is W12 EV60.

About Us

The Kildare & West Wicklow Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (KWWSPCA) is a Registered Charity which investigates and deals with reports of cruelty and neglect to animals, family pets, wild animals and birds, throughout County Kildare and West Wicklow.

The Society is run entirely on a voluntary basis, there are no paid employees.

Charity Number, CHY 6280

General Helpline: 087 6887136

Dog Helpline/Rehoming: 087 1279835

Cat Helpline/Rehoming/TNR: 089 4588162

Email: kwwspca@gmail.com

Website: www.kwwspca.ie

Follow us on Facebook.