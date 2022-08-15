Gardaí urge Kildare gun owners to renew their firearm certificates

Gardaí have urged people to renew their Firearm Certificates if they are up for renewal.

Each current holder of a firearm certificate should receive a Firearm Renewal Certificate in the post approximately three months prior to the expiry of their current certificate.

A Garda spokesperson added: "If you delay in submitting the form to your local Garda Station until too close to the deadline, by the time the application is processed and you receive the new certificate in the post it may be past the expiry date of your current certificate.

"If this occurs, you will be deemed to have an illegally held firearm until such time as the new certificate arrives to you in the post."

"Gardaí are calling to license holders who have failed to renew their licences and Gardaí can seize firearms where the owner had failed to renew.



"Contact your local Garda Station if you have any queries in relation to the renewal."