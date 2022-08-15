School uniform costs are 'the straw breaking the camel’s back' in cost-of-living crisis — Kildare TD

The cost of school uniforms 'are the straw breaking the camel’s back' in cost-of-living crisis.

That's according to Sinn Féin TD Réada Cronin, who said the government must act immediately on the school-uniform costs crippling families across North Kildare.

Her comments follow the announcement of survey findings released by the personalised nametag company My Nametags.

The organisation's survey, which was revealed earlier today, found that 57 per cent of Irish adults have worn school clothing handed down from a sibling.

Speaking on the issue, Ms Cronin said: "For too many families school-uniforms are the straw that’s breaking the camel’s back in the cost-of-living crisis.

"No matter where you go to in the constituency — Maynooth, Leixlip, Celbridge, Naas — families are having to fork out huge money to get their children into a uniform and back to school... these are the same families punch-drunk from massive hikes in fuel and energy prices."

She said across North Kildare even families who had never struggled with uniform costs before are now feeling the financial pain and stress.

"In Sinn Féin, we know how hard people are working: We know how despite that hard work too many people are struggling.

"That’s why we want to cut the cost of school uniforms which is a huge burden for families as the children head back to school — not just the uniform itself, but all the add-ons such as shoes, tracksuits."

She continued: "Every parent knows it’s almost impossible to keep a child or teenager in school shoes, their feet grow so fast.

"We have to give them a break with these costs. With the cost-of-living crisis we’re in, they can’t be left to face uniform costs on their own.

"To leave them alone with these costs is unkind and unfair given how everyone is under pressure at the moment."

Ms Cronin also said that her party is 'committed' to cutting back-to-school costs overall, in terms of uniforms, books, school transport, both this year and in the coming years.

She elaborated: "Our Education spokesperson Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire TD has brought forward legislation to cut the costs of school uniforms, to ensure that every school has an affordable-uniform policy so no child is disadvantaged or embarrassed and their parents can buy at multiple retailers at a decent price."

"We are urging the govt to support Sinn Féin’s legislation to deliver a much-needed break for families hit by the cost-of-living crisis. Families are at the edge financially, already dreading the new energy bills of the autumn.

"They need a hand and a break on back-to-school costs now," Ms Cronin concluded.

