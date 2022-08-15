Confey beat Ardclough to advance in Kildare SHC

UPMC Senior Hurling Chmapionship Group B, Round 3

Confey 1-13

Ardclough 0-15

This Round 3, Group B game in the SHC played at St Conleth's Park, was close, exciting but the standard left an awful lot to be desired, especially when it come to scoring, both sides guilty of hitting wides one would like to think would find the target on another day.

And while Confey will be more than happy to advance to the quarter-final, Ardclough on the other hand will be bitterly disappointed, not only with the result but with their overall display.

Incredibly it was the boys in black, red and yellow who dominated the early exchanges and while it was Confey who opened the scoring with a Frank Bass free on two minutes, it was Ardclough who took control and threatened to overwhelm their opponents hitting five points on the trot from Tony Spain, Eoghan Walsh, Sean Buggy, Paul Fitzgerald and Aaron Kelly to lead 0-5 to 0-1 after ten minutes.

Confey responded with a Neil Ryan white flag but Ardclough again kicked on adding three more points.

In fairness to Confey they did not fold and points from Shane Lawless (2) and another free from Frank Bass had the lead back to three.

Unfortunately the game was then held up for a considerable time after Aaron Kelly (Ardclough) picked up what looked like a serious knee or leg injury which required an ambulance to take him to hospital and when the game re-started after some 10 to 12 minutes it was Confey who continued their improved form with points from Frank Bass and Ben O'Boyle to cut the lead to one.

Four points were equally shared before the break which left Ardclough leading by one 0-10 to 0-9.

Peter Fitzgerald converted a free on t he resumption to put Ardclough two clear but Confey hit back after an Ardclough attack was intercepted on their own half-forward line with the instant attack at the other end seeing Ben O'Boyle fire to the net and level up matters.

Ardclough hit well with two points from Fitzgerald, both frees; Frank Bass leveled before taking the lead before the second water break.

The next four points were shared as both sides missed some very easy chances but in the end it was Confey who prevailed to book a quarter-final spot on a final score line of Confey 1-13 Ardclough 0-15, with Confey's Paul Ferrick picking up a second yellow at the death.

Scorers

Confey, Frank Bass 0-7 (6 frees), Shane Lawless 0-3, Ben O'Boyle 1-1, Neil Ryan 0-1, David Slattery 0-1.

Ardclough, Paul Fitzgerald 0-8 (6 frees), Tony Spain 0-2, Aaron Kelly 0-1, Eoghan Walsh 0-1, Cillian Burke 0-2,Sean Buggy 0-1.

CONFEY: Shane Quinn; Ruairi Lynch, Anto Hoare, Kevin Chan; Ronan McNamara, Sean Leamy, Paul Ferrick; Paul Divilly, Aidan Ryan; Frank Bass, Eoin Lynch, Shane Lawless; Ben O'Boyle, Colm Chan, Niall Glennon. Subs: Neil Ryan for Niall Glennon (13 minutes): David Slattery for Eoin Lynch (42 minutes); Aidan Crean for Colm Chan (46 minutes); Enda Bannon for Ruairi Lynch (50 minutes); Colm Chan for Frank Bass (60 minutes).

ARDCLOUGH: Mark Lynam; Sean Buggy, David Collins, Ronan Maguire; Drew Costello, Martin Fitzgerald, Aaron Casey; Liam Hanley, Eoghan Walsh; Tony Spain, Johnny Reeves, Kevin Sexton; Paul Fitzgerald, Aaron Kelly, Cillian Burke. Subs: Ronan Geoghan for Aaron Kelly (24 minutes); Dara De Burca for Johnny Reeves (54 minutes); Niall Devane for Cillian Burke (63 minutes).

REFEREE: Fergus Devereux.