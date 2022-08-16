LATEST: Lucky escape after gas-fired BBQ fire spreads to wall of house

This was the scene after firefighters were called to a gas-fired barbecue caught fire at the weekend.
The barbecue's gas cylinder exploded in the incident.
The fire spread to the back wall of the house but luckily the flames did not breach the house's window before the firefighters arrived.
A photo of the scene taken by Dublin Fire Brigade shows the window frame charred and part of the plastic down gutter was burned away.
Dublin Fire Brigade has shared Dublin City Council advice on BBQs:
Make sure your barbecue has a CE European Safety Mark
Read the instructions before use
Never use a barbecue indoors, on wooden decking, or on a balcony
Place your barbecue on flat level ground and away from anything flammable such as fences, sheds, trees and bushes
Look up, heat rises
Never leave your barbecue unattended Only use barbecue approved starter fuel or firelighters. Never use petrol or paraffin
Fat from food or oil can cause large flames
Have a hose, bucket of water or sand nearby if things get out of hand
Keep children and pets away from the barbecue
Keep alcohol to a minimum while using the barbecue
Don’t move the barbecue when it is lit
Ensure the coals are fully cooled before disposing of them. Leave them overnight
Gas barbecues
In addition to the above:
Change the cylinder outdoors in a well ventilated area. Make sure all the controls and valves are in the off position
Store gas cylinders securely outside, away from direct sunlight and protect it from frost
Ensure all gas joints are tightened
Your gas barbecue should have a flame failure/flame supervision device
If you suspect a fault: DO NOT USE, and seek advice from the manufacturer
Disposable barbecues
Never use indoors, this includes tents, wood cabins and caravans
Use only in a well ventilated area. Poisonous Carbon Monoxide can be created when it is lit.
Place the disposable barbecue on a level non-flammable surface
Never place a disposable barbecue on decking, wooden or plastic garden furniture, glass or grass
Allow the barbecue to cool before moving it
