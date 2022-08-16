Search

16 Aug 2022

Tributes to Kildare resident who drowned in Carlow

The late Paddy Morris

KildareNow reporter

16 Aug 2022 1:33 PM

A resident of Castledermot who tragically lost his life in a drowning incident was laid to rest on Monday. 

Loving partner and devoted dad Patrick Morris, aged 39, passed away after he got into difficulty while swimming in the River near Carlow Town on August 10. 

Patrick, who was originally from Lisgallon, Greystone, Dungannon, Co Tyrone, had been living in Castledermot for a number years with partner Andrea and young daughter Sienna. 

Locals gathered in Kilkea on Saturday afternoon and formed a guard of honour as the funeral cortege made its long journey to Co Tyrone.

Patrick is the beloved son of mother Mary and his late father Packie Joe.

He is sadly missed by his siblings: Mark, Veronica, Marie, Bernadette, Bridget, Catherine, Sarah, James and John.

His remains reposed at the family home, Lisgallon on Sunday from 6pm.

Removal took place on Monday for Requiem Mass in the Church of the Assumption, Tullyallen.

Interment took place afterwards in the Cemetery of the Church of St John the Baptist, Galbally. 

The death notice on RIP.ie said: "Very deeply regretted by his sorrowing partner, daughter, mother, brothers, sisters and a large family circle."

