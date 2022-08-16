Search

16 Aug 2022

Call to halt Kildare development plan is rejected

Aras Chill Dara, Naas

Paul O'Meara

16 Aug 2022 4:33 PM

A  bid by a group of Fianna Fail councillors to have work on the current County Kildare development plan (CDP) suspended ran aground at a Kildare County Council meeting.

Cllr Suzanne Doyle said the delay was needed because of the restriction of public engagement due to Covid-19 restraints and the delay in securing census date.

Cllr Doyle predicted that the detailed census data will show the number of people living in County Kildare to be much higher than understood to be the case.

She said no data is stronger than census information in relation to the number of people living here and she pointed to the influx of refugees.

“We’re in a housing crisis and it was caused by lack of (accommodation) supply. Some towns have clear latent demand and we are the fourth largest county in Ireland,” said Cllr Doyle.

“Too many people have turned up and we don’t have beds for them,” she said.

Cllr Doyle said the population growth has exceeded previous expectations.

“We’re way behind (and) the solution is development with infrastructure,” added the councillor.

However KCC official Amy Granville said that the provision of infrastructure like creches and schools is lagging behind.

In a report, Ms Granville the plan the council is working to has been prepared in accordance with government policies.

Ms Granville pointed out that the housing targets are based on Central Statistics Office information as well as ministerial guidelines on housing supply, issued by the government less than two years ago.

Ms Granville said she understood that there are concerns about the rapid growth County Kildare has experienced, it is not in KCC’s interest to suspend work on the CDP.

She said that while it is unfortunate that the detailed 2022 census figures are not available, the preliminary results from the census have no implications on the housing targets.

She added that any delay in adopting the CDO would “unjustifiably suspend” the work on local area plans for individual towns .

The FF motion was rejected by a majority of councillors.

