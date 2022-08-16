Have You Seen This in Kildare? €100k home in wild countryside is 15 mins from beach

The property is surrounded by forests and fields
This is the incredible location on the West Coast of a home which is also only 15km from the nearest beach.
The property near Listowel in Co Kerry is going under the hammer at the BidX1 auction on September 29.
The detached four bedroom bungalow sits on a site of almost two-thirds of an acre and has gardens to the front and rear.
The property is subject to a tenancy at a current rent of €7,800 per annum or €650 a month.
