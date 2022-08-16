Week-long road resurfacing works to take place on road near Kildare school

Killina National School. Pic: Google Maps Street View.
Road resurfacing works will occur on a road situated leading up to a national school, Kildare County Council (KCC) has announced.
The works will take place on the R403 Killina National School.
KCC has said that a A stop/Go (convoy system) will be in place from Wednesday August 17 to Tuesday, August 23, 2022.
"Your co operation is appreciated and any inconvenience caused is regretted," KCC added.
Enquiries can be made to KCC at 01 628 6236 or email northernareaoffice@kildarecoco.ie.
